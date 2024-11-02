PFA discards 600-litre substandard milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams conducted a checkpoint operation on the NLC Bypass, testing over 10,000 litres of milk from 30 transport vehicles here on Saturday.

Samples from four vehicles failed quality tests, resulting in immediate discarding of 600 litres of substandard milk.

The suppliers were issued orders for improvement.

Director General Operations Zubair Ahmed Ijaz said that tests revealed water contamination and deficiencies in natural nutrients and hundreds of litres of adulterated milk were discarded and vehicle owners were instructed to enhance their practices.