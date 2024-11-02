Open Menu

PFA Discards 600-litre Substandard Milk

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PFA discards 600-litre substandard milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams conducted a checkpoint operation on the NLC Bypass, testing over 10,000 litres of milk from 30 transport vehicles here on Saturday.

Samples from four vehicles failed quality tests, resulting in immediate discarding of 600 litres of substandard milk.

The suppliers were issued orders for improvement.

Director General Operations Zubair Ahmed Ijaz said that tests revealed water contamination and deficiencies in natural nutrients and hundreds of litres of adulterated milk were discarded and vehicle owners were instructed to enhance their practices.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Vehicles Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

12 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

12 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

12 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

12 hours ago
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

12 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

12 hours ago
 Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

12 hours ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

12 hours ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

12 hours ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan