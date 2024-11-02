PFA Discards 600-litre Substandard Milk
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) teams conducted a checkpoint operation on the NLC Bypass, testing over 10,000 litres of milk from 30 transport vehicles here on Saturday.
Samples from four vehicles failed quality tests, resulting in immediate discarding of 600 litres of substandard milk.
The suppliers were issued orders for improvement.
Director General Operations Zubair Ahmed Ijaz said that tests revealed water contamination and deficiencies in natural nutrients and hundreds of litres of adulterated milk were discarded and vehicle owners were instructed to enhance their practices.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause
Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets newly appointed Frontier Constabulary Officers, emphasizes role in security, publ ..13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 118,400 cusecs water33 minutes ago
-
DG met predicts dry weather until mid-November53 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in roof-collapse incident53 minutes ago
-
5 Killed, 18 Injured in devastating head-on collision in Jacobabad2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab condenns Mastung blast11 hours ago
-
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad12 hours ago
-
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory12 hours ago
-
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah K ..12 hours ago
-
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab12 hours ago
-
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release12 hours ago
-
Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause12 hours ago