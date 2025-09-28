PFA discards 6,000 kg fungus-infested pickle in Vehari

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) confiscated and destroyed 6,000 kg fungus-infested

and foul-smelling pickles during an inspection in Mujahid Colony, Vehari.

A team of PFA operations led by Deputy Director Operations (Vehari) inspected

an illicit pickle manufacturing unit located in Street No 14, Mujahid Colony and

discovered a large quantity of decomposed and unhygienic pickles intended for

supply into the market.

The spoiled pickles were being packed into boxes and were ready to be supplied

to local markets.

A case has been got registered against the owner of unit.