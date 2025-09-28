PFA Discards 6,000 Kg Fungus-infested Pickle In Vehari
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) confiscated and destroyed 6,000 kg fungus-infested
and foul-smelling pickles during an inspection in Mujahid Colony, Vehari.
A team of PFA operations led by Deputy Director Operations (Vehari) inspected
an illicit pickle manufacturing unit located in Street No 14, Mujahid Colony and
discovered a large quantity of decomposed and unhygienic pickles intended for
supply into the market.
The spoiled pickles were being packed into boxes and were ready to be supplied
to local markets.
A case has been got registered against the owner of unit.
