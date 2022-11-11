UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 6,000-litre Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) lodged a first information report (FIR) against a milkman for supplying 6,000 litres of contaminated milk in the provincial capital.

A dairy safety team of the PFA, under the supervision of its Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, conducted a raid in Gajjumata on Friday and caught a vehicle, registration number LES-9742, loaded with thousands of litres of adulterated milk, which was later discarded.

Mudassar said the raiding team found contamination of hazardous powder in the milk during its testing on-the-spot. He said that powder had been added for increasing the thickness of milk after removing cream from it.

The director general said the food authority was providing door-to-door free milk testing facility to citizens and telling them about the quality of milk that is being used in their houses on a daily basis. He has requested people to pay a visit to the nearest camp or PFA office Lahore with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost.

He said that the use of impure milk leads to stomach and intestine diseases. He has appealed to citizens to inform the PFA on its Facebook page and toll-free number 080080500 in case of witnessing adulteration in their surroundings.

