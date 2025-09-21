PFA discards 60,000kg expired frozen chicken, FIR registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a major enforcement operation led by Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, seized and destroyed over 60,000 kilograms of expired ready-to-cook frozen chicken along with 400 kilograms of fungus-infested spices and vegetables at a cold storage facility in Ferozewala.

The food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million, registered an FIR, and arrested two accused involved in the fraudulent business. The confiscated expired stock, valued at over Rs. 61.5 million, included chicken karahi boti, tikka boti, fajita, liver, kebabs and other frozen products stored alongside fresh items without labeling. Officials revealed that expired chicken was being mixed with fresh supplies for distribution to well-known food chains, marts and restaurants.

The DG PFA said the premises were found in deplorable condition with unhygienic practices, improper storage, expired spices used for marination and even the presence of dead rats. He warned that such practices pose a grave threat to public health.

Reiterating zero tolerance against food adulteration, DG Asim Javaid said “food terrorists” will not be allowed to operate in Punjab. He urged food business operators to strictly comply with PFA regulations and appealed to citizens to report violations at the PFA helpline 1223 to help eliminate the adulteration mafia.