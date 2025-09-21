PFA Discards 60,000kg Expired Frozen Chicken, FIR Registered
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a major enforcement operation led by Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, seized and destroyed over 60,000 kilograms of expired ready-to-cook frozen chicken along with 400 kilograms of fungus-infested spices and vegetables at a cold storage facility in Ferozewala.
The food safety team also imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million, registered an FIR, and arrested two accused involved in the fraudulent business. The confiscated expired stock, valued at over Rs. 61.5 million, included chicken karahi boti, tikka boti, fajita, liver, kebabs and other frozen products stored alongside fresh items without labeling. Officials revealed that expired chicken was being mixed with fresh supplies for distribution to well-known food chains, marts and restaurants.
The DG PFA said the premises were found in deplorable condition with unhygienic practices, improper storage, expired spices used for marination and even the presence of dead rats. He warned that such practices pose a grave threat to public health.
Reiterating zero tolerance against food adulteration, DG Asim Javaid said “food terrorists” will not be allowed to operate in Punjab. He urged food business operators to strictly comply with PFA regulations and appealed to citizens to report violations at the PFA helpline 1223 to help eliminate the adulteration mafia.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies
First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peace is humanity’s greatest duty : CM1 minute ago
-
Father, son among three drown while cleaning manhole in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Motorway M5 affected by floods at 13 places2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 60,000kg expired frozen chicken, FIR registered2 minutes ago
-
Banana-laden truck accident in Kohat leaves two injured2 minutes ago
-
Three mortar shells defused in Dir Lower2 minutes ago
-
Police step up drug awareness drive11 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact a guarantee of peace, unity in Muslim world: Ashrafi11 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for displaying weapons on social media in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Nagar Kirtan procession held at Kartarpur11 minutes ago
-
Body of youth recovered after boat capsizes11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 52 proclaimed offenders, 36 court fugitives11 minutes ago