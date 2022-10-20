PFA discards 600kg fungus-infested candied fruits, vegetables

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has ceased a production unit and discarded 600kg of candied fruits and vegetables during a raid.

Director General PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik said the PFA has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the unit was functional in a house located in Shad Bagh, Lahore.

He said that rotten fruits and vegetables were preserved in a stinky environment after coating them with hazardous chemicals.

The DG PFA said that the provincial food regulatory body has escalated its operations against adulteration mafia in Punjab as it is committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food as per the vision of the Punjab government.