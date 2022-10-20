UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 600kg Fungus-infested Candied Fruits, Vegetables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 10:06 PM

PFA discards 600kg fungus-infested candied fruits, vegetables

An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has ceased a production unit and discarded 600kg of candied fruits and vegetables during a raid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has ceased a production unit and discarded 600kg of candied fruits and vegetables during a raid.

Director General PFA Mudassar Riaz Malik said the PFA has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the unit was functional in a house located in Shad Bagh, Lahore.

He said that rotten fruits and vegetables were preserved in a stinky environment after coating them with hazardous chemicals.

The DG PFA said that the provincial food regulatory body has escalated its operations against adulteration mafia in Punjab as it is committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food as per the vision of the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Malik Riaz Bagh FIR

Recent Stories

UK opposition leader demands general election 'now ..

UK opposition leader demands general election 'now'

55 seconds ago
 Private rooms inaugurated at DHQ

Private rooms inaugurated at DHQ

56 seconds ago
 Govt will not compromise on supremacy of law, cons ..

Govt will not compromise on supremacy of law, constitution: Azam Tarar

58 seconds ago
 General Election in UK Unlikely as Ruling Tories C ..

General Election in UK Unlikely as Ruling Tories Certain to Face Defeat - Expert ..

59 seconds ago
 Karachi gets first ever 'digital hospital' with fr ..

Karachi gets first ever 'digital hospital' with free online OPD

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab forms task force on educatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab forms task force on education

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.