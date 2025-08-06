Open Menu

PFA Discards 60kg Adulterated Khoya

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

PFA discards 60kg adulterated Khoya

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a successful operation in the Kabirwala area and discarded 60 kilograms of expired 'Khoya' (a dairy product widely used in sweets).

Under the special directives of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, PFA’s food safety teams inspected two khoya production units located in 21 Ghugh, Kabirwala.

During testing, the khoya was found to be adulterated with starch, rendering it substandard and unsafe for consumption.

As a result, 60 kilograms of adulterated khoya was destroyed on-the-spot, and First Information Report (FIR) was got registered against the both unit owners at Haveli Koranga police station.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the production of counterfeit or adulterated food.

He urged the public to report food-related complaints via the PFA helpline 1223.

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

2 hours ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan