PFA discards 60kg adulterated Khoya

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a successful operation in the Kabirwala area and discarded 60 kilograms of expired 'Khoya' (a dairy product widely used in sweets).

Under the special directives of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, PFA’s food safety teams inspected two khoya production units located in 21 Ghugh, Kabirwala.

During testing, the khoya was found to be adulterated with starch, rendering it substandard and unsafe for consumption.

As a result, 60 kilograms of adulterated khoya was destroyed on-the-spot, and First Information Report (FIR) was got registered against the both unit owners at Haveli Koranga police station.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in the production of counterfeit or adulterated food.

He urged the public to report food-related complaints via the PFA helpline 1223.