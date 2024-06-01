PFA Discards 620 Liters Of Substandard Milk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 11:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed of 620 liters of milk during an inspection 20 different vehicles entering Muzaffargarh city.
According to official sources, PFA teams at different locations inspected 20 vehicles transporting milk to various areas of the city.
The sample taken from four vehicles proved to be a failure, and consequently, the team discarded the milk.
The disposed-of milk lacked nutrition, said officials of the PFA.
They stated that the action against the milkmen found selling substandard milk would continue in the future as well.
