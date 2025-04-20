PFA discards 650kg ice pops, 274kg adulterated khoya, other items

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) On the special directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA), teams launched a crackdown against food production units and points, including kulfi manufacturing factories and khoya production outlets.

The PFA teams made inspections and as a result of the inspections, the authority confiscated and destroyed 650 kilograms of substandard ice pops (kulfi) 275 kilograms of adulterated khoya, 50 liters of expired soft drinks, and 150 sachets of banned gutka. A case was registered against the owner of a khoya production unit in Basti Chah Taliyan Wala, Luddan, for using harmful and low-quality ingredients in khoya preparation. The khoya samples collected during the test failed quality checks and were immediately discarded.

Additionally, two kulfi production units in Chak 16/WB and 53/WB were fined Rs. 50,000 each for using non-food-grade colors and artificial flavors in their products. Meanwhile, two grocery stores in Vehari fruit and vegetable market and Mailsi were penalized for selling expired cold drinks and banned gutka products. Cumulative fines worth Rs.140,000 were imposed on four food units.

Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said, “Tampering with food, especially items consumed by children, is an unforgivable crime. There would be zero tolerance policy with those playing with the health of citizens."