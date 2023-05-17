PFA discards 650l adulterated milk:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team on Wednesday discarded 650 litres of adulterated milk during checking of milk carrying vehicles in Sargodha city.

According to a spokesperson of PFA, food safety teams checked 24 milk carrying vehicles at entry routes of the city and inspected 66,000 litres of milk by the latest mobile lab on the spot.

The food safety team discarded 650 litres of contaminated milk and 450 packets of Gutka as well, he added.