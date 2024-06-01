Open Menu

PFA Discards 700 Kg Dead Chicken Meat:

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PFA discards 700 kg dead chicken meat:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 700 kilograms of dead chicken meat during an operation here on Saturday.

According to a PFA press release, acting on a tip-off, a team raided Jhawarian and found dead chicken there, which was to be supplied across the city.

The team discarded the meat and registered an FIR against the accused.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of quality food items to people across the division.

