PFA Discards 700 Kg Dead Chicken Meat:
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 700 kilograms of dead chicken meat during an operation here on Saturday.
According to a PFA press release, acting on a tip-off, a team raided Jhawarian and found dead chicken there, which was to be supplied across the city.
The team discarded the meat and registered an FIR against the accused.
The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of quality food items to people across the division.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Dera inspects construction of various roads2 seconds ago
-
KP Governor calls for collective efforts to counter challenges5 seconds ago
-
Two die in road accidents9 seconds ago
-
Deputy PM urges healthcare professionals to serve needy, deserving with compassion, empathy30 minutes ago
-
Two robbers injured during robbery attempt40 minutes ago
-
FIA Peshawar Zone recovers fake medicine40 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Riaz-Ur-Rehman Sagar observed1 hour ago
-
One killed as speeding car hits motorcycle1 hour ago
-
APHC condemns deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Naqvi1 hour ago
-
KP Food Authority launches major crackdown in Peshawar2 hours ago
-
World No Tobacco Day 2024 celebrated2 hours ago