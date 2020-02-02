PFA discards 7,000kg tainted spices, biscuits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The ongoing operation of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued against counterfeiters, adulterators and violators across the province here on Sunday.

Food teams have sealed three food businesses and discarded 6,800kg tainted spices while examining food points in Ghalla Mandi, Multan area.

PFA Director General (DG) Irfan Memon led the operation and directed officials to deal adulteration mafia with an iron hand as per law.

The PFA watchdog team closed down Mohsin Mirch Unit in Bangladesh Market New Ghalla Mandi on the charges of producing tainted chilli.

The DG said adulterated chilli was being manufactured with the help of chemically contaminated coloured rice hull.

A team of the PFA also sealed Multan Traders in Alam Market due to selling tainted chilli.

In another raid, the food safety team sealed Fatima Foods in the area of Chowk Shahbaz Shair Shah for failing to meet the food standards.

Biscuits were produced with poor quality flavours and expired wastes of biscuits which purchased at a fairly cheap price from different factories.

Irfan Memon said PFA had taken action against them over adulteration and unhygienic conditions.

He said teams discarded 2,480kg adulterated red chilli, 3,000kg expired wastes of biscuits and 1,200kg substandard biscuits.

He said the PFA was fully committed to make Punjab adulteration-free food province as per the vision of Punjab government.