PFA Discards 700kg Poor Quality Ghee

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 09:12 PM

PFA discards 700kg poor quality ghee

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on the adulteration mafia in Layyah, imposing heavy fines on those selling hazardous food items

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a crackdown on the adulteration mafia in Layyah, imposing heavy fines on those selling hazardous food items.

According to the PFA spokesperson, the Food Safety Team conducted operations in Tehsil Chowk Azam, targeting distributors and grocery store owners involved in selling substandard and harmful food products.

During the operation, authorities confiscated and disposed of 700 kilograms of poor-quality ghee and imposed fines amounting to Rs. 50,000 on violators.

Officials emphasized that strict action will continue against those endangering public health by selling unsafe food. The Punjab Food Authority reiterated its commitment to ensuring the availability of pure and safe food products in the region.

