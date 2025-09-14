PFA Discards 7,500 Litres Of Adulterated Milk
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 7,500 litres of adulterated milk and lodged an FIR against a supplier during an early morning crackdown, here on Sunday.
Under the directions of Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid, team also confiscated a vehicle being used for milk supply. PFA’s dairy safety teams set up strict check posts and inspected 40,000 litres of milk from 10 suppliers. On spot tests declared part of the stock substandard due to water adulteration and lack of nutritional value which was subsequently discarded.
The DG said that the adulterated milk was intended for sale in different shops and societies of Lahore.
He said that strict action is being taken against elements deceiving and defrauding consumers with FIRs being registered against them.
Asim Javed further stated that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab all available resources are being utilized to eliminate the adulteration mafia. He warned food business operators to strictly follow the prescribed laws, as no leniency would be given in case of violations.
He has requested the public to support the PFA in eliminating the adulteration mafia and report to the PFA on its 1223 helpline number in case of any complaints.
