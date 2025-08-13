Open Menu

PFA Discards 80 Kg Of Sick Chicken; Imposed A Fine On 6 Milk Shops

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a large-scale crackdown in the early hours of Wednesday in the Bagh Sardaran Chicken market area, targeting the sale of diseased and underweight chickens.

During the operation, the meat safety task force checked 4 chicken suppliers and discarded 80 kilograms of sick and underweight chickens.

The teams also imposed a fine of Rs 350,000 on the suppliers.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the teams sealed the Ice-lolly unit and destroyed 1,500 ice lollies not fit for human consumption.

The food safety teams also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on 6 milk shops in Khayban-e-Sirsyed area for selling substandard milk.

The PFA urged the public to lodge their complaints, if any, regarding food, bakery items or milk at 1223.

