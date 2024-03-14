PFA Discards 80-kg Unhealthy Butter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams launched a crackdown on substandard butter making dairies on Thursday and discarded 80-kg unhealthy butter.
A spokesman said that food safety teams raided different dairies and discarded substandard butter at a dairy situated at 16 Block area.
The deputy director operations said the PFA would continue crackdown on substandard food item makers.
