Open Menu

PFA Discards 80-kg Unhealthy Butter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PFA discards 80-kg unhealthy butter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams launched a crackdown on substandard butter making dairies on Thursday and discarded 80-kg unhealthy butter.

A spokesman said that food safety teams raided different dairies and discarded substandard butter at a dairy situated at 16 Block area.

The deputy director operations said the PFA would continue crackdown on substandard food item makers.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

7 minutes ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

9 minutes ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

15 minutes ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

15 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

15 hours ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

15 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan