PFA discards 80-kg unhealthy butter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams launched a crackdown on substandard butter making dairies on Thursday and discarded 80-kg unhealthy butter.

A spokesman said that food safety teams raided different dairies and discarded substandard butter at a dairy situated at 16 Block area.

The deputy director operations said the PFA would continue crackdown on substandard food item makers.