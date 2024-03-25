Open Menu

PFA Discards 800 Liters Of Adulterated Milk

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday discarded 800 litres of adulterated and substandard milk during the ongoing operation against tainted milk in the city areas

According to a PFA spokesman, dairy safety teams inspected several milk shops on Murree Road and imposed heavy fines on four shops involved in selling substandard milk.

He said the purpose of the crackdown was to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration and ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.

