PFA Discards 800 Liters Of Adulterated Milk
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday discarded 800 litres of adulterated and substandard milk during the ongoing operation against tainted milk in the city areas
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday discarded 800 litres of adulterated and substandard milk during the ongoing operation against tainted milk in the city areas.
According to a PFA spokesman, dairy safety teams inspected several milk shops on Murree Road and imposed heavy fines on four shops involved in selling substandard milk.
He said the purpose of the crackdown was to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration and ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations.
He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan
Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College3 minutes ago
-
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District3 minutes ago
-
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen5 minutes ago
-
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat5 minutes ago
-
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases5 minutes ago
-
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT5 minutes ago
-
Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan11 minutes ago
-
Kite flying, selling prohibited in AJK Division5 minutes ago
-
Skills key to tackle poverty, unemployment: DC5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes UNSC resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza5 minutes ago
-
People's welfare govt's top priority: Musadik Malik5 minutes ago
-
Pb Govt committed to provide relief to citizens amid inflation: Jehangir Khanzada5 minutes ago