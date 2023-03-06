UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 800-litre Adulterated Milk

Published March 06, 2023

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) thwarted an attempt to supply 800 litres of adulterated milk during a raid in 37 Jhakarawala, here on Monday

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said a team, on a tip-off, raided at the said location and caught a loaded vehicle with hundreds of litres of chemically contaminated milk, and later on discarded it.

He said that the milk had been prepared with formalin, urea and polluted water, which was to be supplied to different milk shops in Defence area of the provincial metropolis. He added that the harmful ingredients were used to increase the thickness and sustain the fat level of milk.

