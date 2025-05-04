PFA Discards 8,000 Ltrs Of Adulterated Milk
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a major operation against milk adulteration
on Sunday early morning, discarding 8,000 liters of substandard milk in the provincial
capital.
Working on the direction PFA Director General Asim Javed, the food safety teams
inspected over 70,000 liters milk from 30 supply vehicles entering the city. The milk
was tested using advanced Lactoscan technology and further analyzed in laboratories.
According to DG Food Authority, the discarded milk was found to be diluted with water,
significantly reducing its natural fat content. The adulterated milk was reportedly being
transported from surrounding rural areas to supply various shops in Lahore.
The DG said that PFA would continue rigorous enforcement to ensure the provision
of safe and high-quality food across Punjab.
“No negligence will be tolerated when it comes to public health,” he added.
