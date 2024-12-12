PFA Discards 800kg Fungus-infected Preserves
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a production unit at Khadijatul-Kubra Colony, islam Nagar, and detected a large quantity of substandard food items.
The team confiscated 800 kilograms of fungus-infested preserves, 5 kilograms of rotten fruits, and prohibited additives. The production unit owner was fined Rs. 150,000 for violating food safety standards.
During the inspection, officials found the preserves and pickles stored in unhygienic chemical drums, with open dyes and unlabeled ingredients used in the production process. The team immediately destroyed the spoiled materials on-site to prevent any health hazards to the public.
PFA Director General Asim Javed reiterated the authority's commitment to ensuring availability of clean and safe food for citizens.
Recent Stories
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar reaches Istanbul to represent Pakistan in Stratcom Summit57 seconds ago
-
IGP visits Mianwali, hails police response to terrorist attack1 minute ago
-
SDPO visits police station to review security1 minute ago
-
Ministry of Narcotics Control denounces fake letter permitting opium and cannabis cultivation in Bal ..1 minute ago
-
Concrete legislative reforms stressed to empower women led businesses1 minute ago
-
DC chairs review meeting2 minutes ago
-
Anti polio vaccination drive from Dec 16 to 20 in Swat2 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension2 minutes ago
-
German diplomat visits Alhamra art museum2 minutes ago
-
Minister for immediate supply of wheat, flour to Kurram District2 minutes ago
-
Court sends 5 accused to jail in APPC fake appointments case12 minutes ago
-
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case12 minutes ago