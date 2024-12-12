Open Menu

PFA Discards 800kg Fungus-infected Preserves

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a production unit at Khadijatul-Kubra Colony, islam Nagar, and detected a large quantity of substandard food items.

The team confiscated 800 kilograms of fungus-infested preserves, 5 kilograms of rotten fruits, and prohibited additives. The production unit owner was fined Rs. 150,000 for violating food safety standards.

During the inspection, officials found the preserves and pickles stored in unhygienic chemical drums, with open dyes and unlabeled ingredients used in the production process. The team immediately destroyed the spoiled materials on-site to prevent any health hazards to the public.

PFA Director General Asim Javed reiterated the authority's commitment to ensuring availability of clean and safe food for citizens.

