PFA Discards 880kg Stale Meat, Sick Chicken
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The meat safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs 90,000 fine on nine food business operators (FBOs) and discarded stale meat and sick chickens weighing 880kg, while inspecting poultry shops in Tollinton Market and Sabzazar.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that an enforcement team caught a vehicle, loaded with sick chicken, that was brought to Tollinton Market for meat processing.
He said most of the broiler chickens were found to be suffering from various diseases including flu and Marek's disease.
Moreover, he said that the PFA teams took action against meat shops and imposed hefty fine for storing expired and substandard meat in freezers, poor cleanliness arrangements and an abundance of insects in the shop. He appealed to people to inform the PFA on its Facebook page and helpline 1223 in case of witnessing any substandard food in the market.
