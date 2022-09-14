PFA discards 890-litre unhygienic milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team discarded 890-litre unhygienic milk and recovered ghee, dry powder, chemicals and a mixer machine from an artificial milk making unit, here on Wednesday.

According to an official, the food safety team, headed by Additional Director Operations Umar Farooq Sheikh, conducted an operation in Chak No 1 Thabal.

The team got registered a case against the owner with the Phularwan police station.

The additional director operations said that action against adulterators and unhygienic food sellers would continue on a daily basis.