PFA discards 9,000 liter adulterated milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday discarded 9,000 liters of adulterated milk, and fines Rs 310,000 on 11 vehicles involved in transporting on Islamabad Motorway during an operation.

Under the directives of the Director General PFA, the teams inspected 33 milk-carrying vehicles during a blockade aimed at curbing the sale of adulterated milk.

Samples collected revealed that the milk lacked natural nutrients and was excessively diluted with water. Over 223,000 liters of milk were subjected to rigorous testing during the operation.

"This is part of our daily vigilance," remarked the DG Food Authority, emphasizing the ongoing scrutiny of milk transportation vehicles to safeguard public health. PFA fully committed to ensure the availability of safe and nutritious milk for consumers across the region, he concluded.