PFA Discards 900kg Expired Food Items In Khanewal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:58 PM
In a crackdown against food safety violations, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted multiple raids in Khanewal, seizing over 900 kilograms of expired food products and lodged cases against two illegal papad (snack) manufacturing units involved in counterfeiting
During the operations, two factory owners were booked for producing counterfeit snacks under fake packaging of various brands. The factories were operating without mandatory food licenses.
PFA also confiscated 40 kilograms of oil and spices, along with machinery and fake packaging materials.
In another raid, a wholesale point in Ataa town was fined Rs 100,000 after a large quantity of expired snacks was recovered from the premises.
Director General of Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, stated that the authority was committed to eliminate food fraud and protecting public health.
He urged the masses to identify the expired food items to the PFA helpline 1223.
