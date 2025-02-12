PFA Discards 900kg Fungus Infected Contaminated Pickle
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Acting on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had intensified its crackdown against those endangering public health.
In a recent operation, Director Operations Zubair Ahmad Ijaz led a raid on a pickle production unit at Fareed Kot Jahanian Bypass, where 900 kilograms of fungus-contaminated and foul-smelling pickle was seized and destroyed.
The food safety team imposed a hefty fine of Rs 150,000 on the unit's owners for their negligence.
Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to ensuring food safety across the province. "There would be zero tolerance for negligence in food production. Those compromising public health will face strict legal action," he stated.
Recent Stories
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..
Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..
FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality
Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
6 held for possessing illegal arms6 minutes ago
-
'Capstone Project Poster' Competition held at UoS6 minutes ago
-
PBM South Punjab launches Ramadan package, Iftar dinner campaign6 minutes ago
-
SAU secures 100 million rupees EDF grant to enhance mango exports6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 900kg fungus infected contaminated pickle6 minutes ago
-
VCs of four universities visit UoS6 minutes ago
-
20th Cholistan Desert Rally trophy unveiled6 minutes ago
-
Children Complex marks int'l Childhood Cancer Day16 minutes ago
-
13 kg hashish, 1 kg Ice seized, suspects arrested16 minutes ago
-
AJK Police officer remembered on Martyrdom anniversary26 minutes ago
-
Police launch crackdown against proclaimed offenders26 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening collaboration with IAEA26 minutes ago