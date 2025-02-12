Open Menu

PFA Discards 900kg Fungus Infected Contaminated Pickle

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Acting on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had intensified its crackdown against those endangering public health.

In a recent operation, Director Operations Zubair Ahmad Ijaz led a raid on a pickle production unit at Fareed Kot Jahanian Bypass, where 900 kilograms of fungus-contaminated and foul-smelling pickle was seized and destroyed.

The food safety team imposed a hefty fine of Rs 150,000 on the unit's owners for their negligence.

Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to ensuring food safety across the province. "There would be zero tolerance for negligence in food production. Those compromising public health will face strict legal action," he stated.

