Open Menu

PFA Discards Adulterated Food Items

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PFA discards adulterated food items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspection at a 'khoya' production unit and several supermarkets.

The operation led to discarding of 60-kg adulterated 'khoya', 100 litres of expired beverages, 10-kg banned Chinese salt, and 30 sachets of prohibited gutka.

Cases were registered against owner of the 'khoya' unit, and fine amounting to Rs. 91,000 was imposed on six food outlets.

The crackdown was carried out in Luddan, Lahore Road Burewala, Habib Colony Burewala, Garha Mor, Sabzi Mandi Vehari, and Basti Islampura on the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed.

During inspection, the 'khoya' unit was found guilty of using harmful starch chemicals in production. Additionally, six store owners faced penalties for selling expired cold drinks and low-quality confectionery items. Banned Chinese salt, expired tea leaves, and other substandard food products were also confiscated and discarded on the spot.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..

18 hours ago
 First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge ex ..

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives

18 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of South Sudan

UAE President receives President of South Sudan

20 hours ago
 Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

20 hours ago
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

21 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

21 hours ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

21 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

22 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan