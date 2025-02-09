PFA Discards Adulterated Food Items
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted inspection at a 'khoya' production unit and several supermarkets.
The operation led to discarding of 60-kg adulterated 'khoya', 100 litres of expired beverages, 10-kg banned Chinese salt, and 30 sachets of prohibited gutka.
Cases were registered against owner of the 'khoya' unit, and fine amounting to Rs. 91,000 was imposed on six food outlets.
The crackdown was carried out in Luddan, Lahore Road Burewala, Habib Colony Burewala, Garha Mor, Sabzi Mandi Vehari, and Basti Islampura on the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed.
During inspection, the 'khoya' unit was found guilty of using harmful starch chemicals in production. Additionally, six store owners faced penalties for selling expired cold drinks and low-quality confectionery items. Banned Chinese salt, expired tea leaves, and other substandard food products were also confiscated and discarded on the spot.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards adulterated food items4 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Abida Parveen on Feb 234 minutes ago
-
PU-ICET hosts recruitment event with FFC4 minutes ago
-
7 kids beggars taken into custody14 minutes ago
-
PIA's return to Europe key to tourism revival: MD PTDC24 minutes ago
-
KP to raise awareness on AI among students33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews ongoing development projects33 minutes ago
-
PIA's return to Europe key to tourism revival: MD PTDC33 minutes ago
-
Averting economic default: A key achievement of Shehbaz Sharif’s Govt wins widespread admiration i ..33 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Bhagtanwala34 minutes ago
-
Phase-2 of Punjab CM's 'Dhi Rani' programme begins43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post enhances services in Sialkot to support business community, citizens44 minutes ago