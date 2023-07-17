Open Menu

PFA Discards Adulterated Milk, Dead Chicken

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PFA discards adulterated milk, dead chicken

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 2600 liters of adulterated milk, 400 liters of beverages and 120 kilograms of dead chicken during a crackdown launched against adulteration and unhygienic food selling in the district, here on Monday.

According to a press release, issued by the PFA, the food safety team also shut down production of an adulterated spices making factory located at Shaheenabad road.

Citizens could contact the PFA helpline 1223 for any complaints regarding adulteration, a PFA spokesman added.

Related Topics

Dead Punjab Road

Recent Stories

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

20 minutes ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

20 minutes ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

38 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

1 hour ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; en ..

Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; enterprise Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI int ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for ele ..

2 hours ago
 DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certification ..

DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certifications for sustainable energy manag ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD considers registration applications filed by ..

ADJD considers registration applications filed by 20 experts in various discipli ..

2 hours ago
 PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

3 hours ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan