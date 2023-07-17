PFA discards adulterated milk, dead chicken

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 2600 liters of adulterated milk, 400 liters of beverages and 120 kilograms of dead chicken during a crackdown launched against adulteration and unhygienic food selling in the district, here on Monday.

According to a press release, issued by the PFA, the food safety team also shut down production of an adulterated spices making factory located at Shaheenabad road.

Citizens could contact the PFA helpline 1223 for any complaints regarding adulteration, a PFA spokesman added.