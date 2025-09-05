Open Menu

PFA Discards Adulterated Milk, Unhygienic Cooking Oil

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM

PFA discards adulterated milk, unhygienic cooking oil

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 5,000 litres of adulterated milk and seized 100 litres of substandard oil during a major crackdown against health-threatening practices.

In line with special directives of Director General Punjab Food Authority, a team of food safety team led by Deputy Director Habib Rasheed, raided milk collection centers in Tibi Qaisrani, Taunsa Sharif, where milk were being prepared with chemicals and powder for citywide supply. The team recovered 5000-litre adulterated milk and later, discarded it, while an FIR was registered against the owner.

In another raid at Mill Morr, Layyah, loader rickshaw carrying poor-quality oil was intercepted and 100 litres of unhygienic oil which was also wasted at the spot.

DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed said in a statement that adulteration in milk would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He added that testing and monitoring checkpoints have been established at city entry and exit points to block the circulation of harmful milk.

APP/hus

