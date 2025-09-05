PFA Discards Adulterated Milk, Unhygienic Cooking Oil
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 08:10 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 5,000 litres of adulterated milk and seized 100 litres of substandard oil during a major crackdown against health-threatening practices.
In line with special directives of Director General Punjab Food Authority, a team of food safety team led by Deputy Director Habib Rasheed, raided milk collection centers in Tibi Qaisrani, Taunsa Sharif, where milk were being prepared with chemicals and powder for citywide supply. The team recovered 5000-litre adulterated milk and later, discarded it, while an FIR was registered against the owner.
In another raid at Mill Morr, Layyah, loader rickshaw carrying poor-quality oil was intercepted and 100 litres of unhygienic oil which was also wasted at the spot.
DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed said in a statement that adulteration in milk would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He added that testing and monitoring checkpoints have been established at city entry and exit points to block the circulation of harmful milk.
APP/hus
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti mandates sunset deadline for political rallies, condemns Sariab road incident5 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 cops deployed for Eid Milad security5 minutes ago
-
PFA discards adulterated milk, unhygienic cooking oil5 minutes ago
-
Ulema urged to unite, cooperate with govt on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal15 minutes ago
-
No compromise on new wheat price: AC15 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM inspects relief camps in flood-hit Jalalpur Jattan15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits flood affected areas15 minutes ago
-
PM meets Advisor to President of Palestine, assures unwavering support of Pakistani people15 minutes ago
-
Sports Gala 2025 celebrates Defence Day with great enthusiasm15 minutes ago
-
Court testifies total 13 witnesses in Toshakhana-II case15 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi greetings, calls for unity and peace15 minutes ago
-
NACTA observes Eid Milad un Nabi with reverence25 minutes ago