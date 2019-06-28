PFA discards another 2,615-kg artificially ripened mangoes

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded a huge quantity of 2,615-kg artificially ripened mangoes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded a huge quantity of 2,615-kg artificially ripened mangoes.

The food safety teams discarded these big quantities of chemically contaminated mangoes while checking 97 fruit markets in Punjab in a crackdown on the food business operators (FBOs), who were involved in this crime.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the food safety teams checked scores of stalls at 30 markets in Lahore Zone, 15 markets of Multan Zone, 37 in Rawalpindi Zone and 15 in Muzzaffargarh.

He said that the PFA was taking all necessary steps to make successful the mission of the Punjab government "Safe Food, Healthy Punjab".

In this connection, the PFA conducted 443 awareness seminars for those who were associated with the fruit business in the last few months.

The director general said that the Punjab Food Authority was getting fruitful results by following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.