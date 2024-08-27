PFA discards dairy frozen desserts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 2850 substandard frozen dairy desserts and imposed Rs 20,000 fine on violators at Jhang Road.

According to PFA's press release issued here on Tuesday, artificial flavor with open dye were used for preparation of the desserts.

It was told categorically that adulteration into the food items, particularly those which were favorite of children won't be accepted.

DG Food Authority appealed to the people to inform the authority about any kind of mixing in food items found in their surroundings.