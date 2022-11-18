PFA discards expired bakery products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded a huge quantity of expired bakery products and loose colours during a raid on a famous confectionary unit in Gulberg area on Friday.

A PFA enforcement team took action against the bakery shop due to non-compliance with the authority instructions, poor cleanliness arrangements and preserved expired food at the surface of the floor in the processing area.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that dairy and frozen meat products were stored together against the rules of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. Apart from that, workers of the shop did not have medical and training certificates.

He said that the PFA would not compromise on the quality of food and take strict action against the violators as per law.