PFA Discards Expired Cold Drinks, 50 Litres Rancid Oil, Other Items
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have seized expired cold drinks,
rancid oil, prohibited ingredients and stale meat from various parts of the
city during the month of Ramazan.
The PFA teams led by Director Operations South, Zubair Ahmed Ejaz,
checked multiple bakeries, restaurants, and supermarkets in Abdali Road,
Nishtar Chowk, Bata Chowk, Chungi No. 7, Samijabad, and Bahar Chowk
on Masoom Shah Road during the same period and confiscated 118 liters
expired cold drinks, 50 liters of rancid oil, 25 kg of prohibited ingredients,
and 10 kg of stale meat which were disposed of immediately.
Strict actions were taken against food businesses violating hygiene
and safety regulations.
Several food establishments faced hefty fines for non-compliance with
health standards. A famous bakery at Bahar Chowk was fined Rs 100,000
for using rancid oil in bakery items.
A sweets and confectionery unit in Samijabad was fined Rs 100,000
for using prohibited and unregulated ingredients.
A prominent restaurant on Abdali Road was fined Rs 100,000 for storing
substandard meat and poor-quality ingredients.
A hotel at Bata Chowk was fined Rs 75,000 after dead insects were found
in dairy products.
A sweets and bakery shop at Nishtar Chowk was fined Rs 50,000 for using
substandard oil in food preparation.
A supermarket at Chungi No. 7 was fined Rs 25,000 for selling expired cold
drinks.
Recent Stories
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash
FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..
MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System
The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match
Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering
Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the ..
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones
Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards expired cold drinks, 50 litres rancid oil, other items2 minutes ago
-
Accused of double murder case held2 minutes ago
-
Woman dies, two injure as car overturns12 minutes ago
-
SRSO organizes youth engagement activity to promote education12 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits held32 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police hold meeting to discuss pending cases41 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb42 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles demise of journalist Naveed Akbar’s father52 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for anti-polio arrangements52 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 55,200 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
This Eid, Bring the Cinema Experience to Your Home1 hour ago
-
DIG reviews security at mosques during Fajr prayers2 hours ago