PFA Discards Expired Cold Drinks, 50 Litres Rancid Oil, Other Items

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PFA discards expired cold drinks, 50 litres rancid oil, other items

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have seized expired cold drinks,

rancid oil, prohibited ingredients and stale meat from various parts of the

city during the month of Ramazan.

The PFA teams led by Director Operations South, Zubair Ahmed Ejaz,

checked multiple bakeries, restaurants, and supermarkets in Abdali Road,

Nishtar Chowk, Bata Chowk, Chungi No. 7, Samijabad, and Bahar Chowk

on Masoom Shah Road during the same period and confiscated 118 liters

expired cold drinks, 50 liters of rancid oil, 25 kg of prohibited ingredients,

and 10 kg of stale meat which were disposed of immediately.

Strict actions were taken against food businesses violating hygiene

and safety regulations.

Several food establishments faced hefty fines for non-compliance with

health standards. A famous bakery at Bahar Chowk was fined Rs 100,000

for using rancid oil in bakery items.

A sweets and confectionery unit in Samijabad was fined Rs 100,000

for using prohibited and unregulated ingredients.

A prominent restaurant on Abdali Road was fined Rs 100,000 for storing

substandard meat and poor-quality ingredients.

A hotel at Bata Chowk was fined Rs 75,000 after dead insects were found

in dairy products.

A sweets and bakery shop at Nishtar Chowk was fined Rs 50,000 for using

substandard oil in food preparation.

A supermarket at Chungi No. 7 was fined Rs 25,000 for selling expired cold

drinks.

