PFA Discards Expired Food Items
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority raided a superstore in Kot Lal Eisan, recovering 40 kilograms of expired food items and 20 kilograms of banned Chinese salt.
The confiscated items, including expired dates, tea, and candies, were destroyed on the spot.
The store was found in unhygienic condition, with dirt and pests contaminating storage areas, said official sources. The authorities imposed a fine of Rs35,000 on the store owner for violating food safety regulations.
Officials stated that operations against substandard and prohibited items will continue to ensure public health and safety. Citizens were advised to avoid using Chinese salt due to its harmful effects.
