Open Menu

PFA Discards Expired Food Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PFA discards expired food Items

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority raided a superstore in Kot Lal Eisan, recovering 40 kilograms of expired food items and 20 kilograms of banned Chinese salt.

The confiscated items, including expired dates, tea, and candies, were destroyed on the spot.

The store was found in unhygienic condition, with dirt and pests contaminating storage areas, said official sources. The authorities imposed a fine of Rs35,000 on the store owner for violating food safety regulations.

Officials stated that operations against substandard and prohibited items will continue to ensure public health and safety. Citizens were advised to avoid using Chinese salt due to its harmful effects.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan

3 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billio ..

Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024

18 minutes ago
 Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

1 hour ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

2 hours ago
FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

2 hours ago
 UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

3 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan