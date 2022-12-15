UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards Filthy Vegetables Cultivated

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 11:02 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its effort to provide the residents with hygienic food, removed filthy vegetables cultivated on 40 kanals in the Hasanabdal area on Thursday

According to a PFA spokesman, the vegetables were being cultivated by using sewerage water, a source of causing fatal diseases like hepatitis and cancer to the users.

He said that action was being taken against violators by discarding ready crops in the fields.

The spokesman said that PFA had issued a warning notice to farmers not to cultivate vegetables or fruits by using sewage water.

However, the PFA has suggested an alternate way of using sewerage water by recommending its use in non-edible crops like bamboo, flowers and indoor plants.

