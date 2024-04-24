PFA Discards Gutka Harmful For Human Health
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted operation at a pan shop located in Sher Khan Plaza, Ganjmandi in a move against the sale of banned gutka
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted operation at a pan shop located in Sher Khan Plaza, Ganjmandi in a move against the sale of banned gutka.
During the raid, the PFA uncovered a 6,000 sachets of banned gutka and confiscated the products that was harmful for human health.
The PFA team, later destroyed the substance dangerous for human health, a news release said here Wednesday.
Despite the clear ban on gutka sale, the owners of the pan shop would have to face legal action. A case has also been registered against selling and stocking the prohibited substance.
Expressing concern over the issue, DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed emphasized the severe health risks associated with consuming gutka, highlighting its link to cancer.
Recent Stories
Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident
Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament
No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct
Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities
SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May
IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident8 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation13 minutes ago
-
Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint9 minutes ago
-
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar13 minutes ago
-
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities13 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi8 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accepts resignation of Advisor Allah Dino Bhayo8 minutes ago
-
Police arrest woman driver involves in hitting police officer's vehicle8 minutes ago
-
31 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons seized8 minutes ago
-
RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in Girls college8 minutes ago
-
Rs.795.1m fine imposed on 7553 power pilferers in 228 days8 minutes ago
-
FDA demolishes 6 illegal colonies8 minutes ago