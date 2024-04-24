PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted operation at a pan shop located in Sher Khan Plaza, Ganjmandi in a move against the sale of banned gutka

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted operation at a pan shop located in Sher Khan Plaza, Ganjmandi in a move against the sale of banned gutka.

During the raid, the PFA uncovered a 6,000 sachets of banned gutka and confiscated the products that was harmful for human health.

The PFA team, later destroyed the substance dangerous for human health, a news release said here Wednesday.

Despite the clear ban on gutka sale, the owners of the pan shop would have to face legal action. A case has also been registered against selling and stocking the prohibited substance.

Expressing concern over the issue, DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed emphasized the severe health risks associated with consuming gutka, highlighting its link to cancer.