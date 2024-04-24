Open Menu

PFA Discards Gutka Harmful For Human Health

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM

PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted operation at a pan shop located in Sher Khan Plaza, Ganjmandi in a move against the sale of banned gutka

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted operation at a pan shop located in Sher Khan Plaza, Ganjmandi in a move against the sale of banned gutka.

During the raid, the PFA uncovered a 6,000 sachets of banned gutka and confiscated the products that was harmful for human health.

The PFA team, later destroyed the substance dangerous for human health, a news release said here Wednesday.

Despite the clear ban on gutka sale, the owners of the pan shop would have to face legal action. A case has also been registered against selling and stocking the prohibited substance.

Expressing concern over the issue, DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed emphasized the severe health risks associated with consuming gutka, highlighting its link to cancer.

Related Topics

Punjab Sale Cancer

Recent Stories

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh scho ..

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school

8 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital follo ..

Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident

8 minutes ago
 Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Wo ..

Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

8 minutes ago
 No communication gap among players, asserts Babar ..

No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam

9 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' pric ..

IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation

13 minutes ago
 Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

9 minutes ago
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democra ..

Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

13 minutes ago
 AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dha ..

Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi

41 minutes ago
 ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

13 minutes ago
 SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in ..

SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May

8 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi

IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan