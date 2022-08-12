UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards Huge Quantity Of Contaminated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PFA discards huge quantity of contaminated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded a huge quantity of contaminated milk and lodged an FIR against two milk suppliers on account of adulteration in Lahore.

The dairy safety team had set up a screening picket at Thokar Niaz Baig, which inspected dozens of milk carrying vehicles.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the dairy team took milk samples for screening test on the spot and took strict action against milk suppliers. He said that adulterated milk was being supplied on three vehicles (RC-338, LR-4437, LET-4544) for supplying to different milk shops and tea stalls in the provincial metropolis.

He said that the PFA discarded tainted milk. He said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. However, the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users' health, he added.

The DG said the authority handed two accused named Waris Iqbal and Amjad Ali over to the police after they were apprehended from the spot.

He appealed to citizens to inform the PFA through its helpline (080080500), Facebook, mobile application and website in case of witness adulteration or to register their complaints.

