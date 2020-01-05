UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Discards Huge Quantity Of Sub-standard Milk

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

PFA discards huge quantity of sub-standard milk

FAISALABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab food Authority (PFA) destroyed 2023 liters sub-standard milk, seized from various parts of the district.

PFA spokesman said on Sunday the PFA teams checked 432 vehicles carrying milk to supply it to various milk shops and hotels early in the morning.

The teams found 2023 liter sub-standard milk in 33 vehicles and destroyed, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Sunday From

Recent Stories

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

16 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.