PFA discards huge quantity of sub-standard milk

FAISALABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab food Authority (PFA) destroyed 2023 liters sub-standard milk, seized from various parts of the district.

PFA spokesman said on Sunday the PFA teams checked 432 vehicles carrying milk to supply it to various milk shops and hotels early in the morning.

The teams found 2023 liter sub-standard milk in 33 vehicles and destroyed, he added.