PFA Discards Over 12,000 Litre Spurious Drinks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An enforcement team from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a successful raid in Ferozewala, seizing a major consignment of counterfeit cold drinks along with 12,134 liters of prepared drinks, 3,200 substandard bottles, 80 kg of labels, 90 kg of sugar, chemicals, and flavors.
The operation was carried out under the directives of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.
During the raid, the food safety team also confiscated a filling machine, five cylinders, a water tank, and five drums. A case has been registered against the food business operator for running an illegal production unit.
Director General Asim Javaid stated that the vigilance team located the illegal unit through intelligence-based surveillance. He revealed that counterfeit cold drinks of various well-known brands were being produced using tap water and chemicals without any approved formula. The unit was found to have poor hygiene conditions, with raw materials stored openly on the floor. Additionally, the counterfeit mixture was stored in blue drums, violating food safety regulations.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews anti-profiteering drive in Sialkot3 minutes ago
-
UAF produces 20 more PhDs3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Sweden explore climate cooperation and green innovation3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi reports 23 new dengue cases3 minutes ago
-
IRS-CSSPR launches landmark volume on Post-Pahalgam Deterrence and Escalation3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 12,000 litre spurious drinks4 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination drive launched4 minutes ago
-
Abid Lashari represents Pakistan at World Congress -20254 minutes ago
-
Ministry clarifies media reports on provincial project approvals under PSDP14 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at UoS14 minutes ago
-
GCWUS announces CM's Honhaar scholarship program14 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death14 minutes ago