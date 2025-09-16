Open Menu

PFA Discards Over 12,000 Litre Spurious Drinks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) An enforcement team from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a successful raid in Ferozewala, seizing a major consignment of counterfeit cold drinks along with 12,134 liters of prepared drinks, 3,200 substandard bottles, 80 kg of labels, 90 kg of sugar, chemicals, and flavors.

The operation was carried out under the directives of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

During the raid, the food safety team also confiscated a filling machine, five cylinders, a water tank, and five drums. A case has been registered against the food business operator for running an illegal production unit.

Director General Asim Javaid stated that the vigilance team located the illegal unit through intelligence-based surveillance. He revealed that counterfeit cold drinks of various well-known brands were being produced using tap water and chemicals without any approved formula. The unit was found to have poor hygiene conditions, with raw materials stored openly on the floor. Additionally, the counterfeit mixture was stored in blue drums, violating food safety regulations.

