PFA discards over 7,000-kg adulterated tea in Khanewal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its operations against the production and sale of adulterated tea in Khanewal and discarded over 7,000 kgs of adulterated tea, 1,000 kg of loose tea and 150 kg of counterfeit packaging material during last three months.

Under the directives of Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed and supervision of Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ijaz, food safety teams inspected more than 40 tea production units in the district Khanewal.

The inspections uncovered widespread malpractice, including the use of banned substances, artificial colors, and fake packaging materials in tea processing.

The revealed that some units were blending banned color additives and hazardous ingredients with tea leaves to enhance appearance and quantity. Furthermore, counterfeit branding and low-quality packaging were being used to deceive consumers. Heavy fines were imposed on various food points.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, said that PFA following zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration and counterfeiting.