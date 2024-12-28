PFA Discards Over 900 Litre Expired Cold Drinks
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a major crackdown against the sale of expired and adulterated food items across the region.
Food safety teams conducted several operations in Multan, targeting Sewra Chowk and Chungi No. 21, as well as the Garha Morr road in Vehari, resulting in the seizure and destruction of large quantities of harmful and expired products.
During the raids, authorities destroyed 930 liters of expired cold drinks, 100 kilograms of banned ingredients, and 105 kilograms of expired food items. In addition, heavy fines were imposed on those found violating food safety regulations. A cold drink distributor was fined Rs. 100,000, while the owners of a spice mill and a supermarket were each fined Rs.
50,000 for selling substandard goods and using prohibited ingredients, including Chinese salt in spices.
The food safety teams took immediate action, destroying the spoiled and hazardous products on-site to prevent them from reaching consumers. These actions are part of the ongoing efforts by the PFA to ensure the safety and health of the public by curbing the sale of unsafe food.
Director-General of Punjab Food Authority, Mohammad Asim Javed, urged citizens to always check the expiry dates of food items before making a purchase. He also encouraged the public to report any suspicious or unsafe food products by contacting the PFA's helpline at 1223.
