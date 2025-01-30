Open Menu

PFA Discards Subpar Food Items In Vehari

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 120 liter expired cold drinks, 5 kg

substandard spices, 27 kg expired food items 2 kg non-food-grade colour

in Vehari.

According to PFA sources, the PFA teams inspected wholesale markets,

bakeries, hotels, and various food points and seized the above mentioned

items.

Due to severe violations, a bakery in Haripur, Mailsi, was ordered to halt

production until compliance with hygiene standards was ensured. The PFA

teams imposed hefty fines amounting to Rs 127,000 on five food business

owners for various offenses.

A fine of Rs 40,000 imposed on a restaurant at Stadium road for using expired

ingredients. A fine of Rs 40,000 was imposed on a popular biryani point in

Vehari Bazaar, Burewala, for using non-food-grade color and monosodium

glutamate (China salt).

Similarly, Rs 25,000 fine was imposed on a wholesale point in Mailsi for

selling expired carbonated drinks. A fine of Rs 12,000 was imposed on

a sweets and bakery outlet in Tibba Sultanpur for selling expired items.

A grocery store was penalized by imposing Rs 10,000 fine in Mauza Ghafur

Wah for selling expired tea leaves.

