PFA discards substandard food items

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team discarded a large quantity of substandard and adulterated food items during an operation in various parts of the city on Friday.

During the crackdown, authorities discarded 60-kg adulterated solidified milk (khoya), over 100 litres of expired beverages, 10-kg banned Chinese salt and 30 sachets of gutka.

Owners of the khoya production units were booked at the respective police stations, while six food businesses were fined a total of Rs. 91,000 for violating the food safety regulations. The operation targeted food setups operating at Lahore Road, Habib Colony, Garha Mor, Sabzi Mandi and Basti Islampura.