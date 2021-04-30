PFA discards substandard ghee, milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), during its ongoing crackdown on adulterators, discarded a large quantity of substandard ghee and milk at a dairy in Garhi Shahu area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), during its ongoing crackdown on adulterators, discarded a large quantity of substandard ghee and milk at a dairy in Garhi Shahu area.

A special food safety team, under the supervision of PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana, raided the dairy and discarded substandard items.

The PFA DG said that fake desi ghee was being made with harmful chemicals. Broken freezer with fungus and poor sanitation arrangements were also found at the dairy, he added.