PFA Discards Substandard Milk, Juice
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown on adulteration mafias, carrying out targeted inspections in various parts of the city here on Monday.
According to officials, food safety teams inspected a juice processing unit and a milk supply outlet in Industrial Estate and Qasim Bela areas.
During the operation, 700 liters of substandard juice and 450 liters of adulterated milk were discarded on the spot. The juice plant was fined Rs. 100,000, while the milk distributor faced a penalty of Rs. 15,000 for compromising public health standards.
Director General of the Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed stated that food safety squads are actively working across Punjab to eliminate food adulteration and ensure the supply of safe consumables to the public.
