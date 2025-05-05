Open Menu

PFA Discards Substandard Milk, Juice

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM

PFA discards substandard milk, juice

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown on adulteration mafias, carrying out targeted inspections in various parts of the city here on Monday.

According to officials, food safety teams inspected a juice processing unit and a milk supply outlet in Industrial Estate and Qasim Bela areas.

During the operation, 700 liters of substandard juice and 450 liters of adulterated milk were discarded on the spot. The juice plant was fined Rs. 100,000, while the milk distributor faced a penalty of Rs. 15,000 for compromising public health standards.

Director General of the Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed stated that food safety squads are actively working across Punjab to eliminate food adulteration and ensure the supply of safe consumables to the public.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

2 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

2 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

2 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

3 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

4 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

6 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

7 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

7 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

8 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan