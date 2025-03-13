PFA Discards Three Maunds Red Chilies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday discarded three maunds of adulterated red chillies in Mianwali district during an ongoing crackdown launched against adulteration in the division.
According to a press release issued by PFA office, a team of PFA conducted a successful operation near mohalla Shahu Khel truck stand, seizing and disposing of three maunds of adulterated red chilies.
It was stated that artificial red dye was being mixed into the chilies, making them hazardous for consumption. Upon testing, the sample failed quality checks, leading to an FIR being registered against the manufacturing unit responsible for the adulteration.
Authorities urged citizens to report any food safety violations to the PFA helpline at 1223.
