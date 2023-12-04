PFA discards toxic vegetables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement team on Monday morning uprooted unhealthy crops by ploughing on 40 kanal land during an operation in Sherakot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement team on Monday morning uprooted unhealthy crops by ploughing on 40 kanal land during an operation in Sherakot.

On the directions of PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, PFA Additional Director (Operations) Sharjeel Ahmad along with Deputy Director (Operations) Badar Munir led the operation.

The director general said that PFA took indiscriminate action against farmers for irrigating vegetables with sewage . He said that the PFA discarded hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy turnips and cabbage while inspecting several acres of land.

Toxic vegetables were to be supplied to the vegetable market, he added.

He said that the use of waste water to irrigate crops causes health diseases. Farmers can cultivate only non-edible crops and outdoor plants with sewage and industrial waste water, he added.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said the utmost priority of the PFA is to ensure the provision of healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ while food safety teams are vigilantly monitoring at every stage to make it successful.