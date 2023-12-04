Open Menu

PFA Discards Toxic Vegetables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

PFA discards toxic vegetables

The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement team on Monday morning uprooted unhealthy crops by ploughing on 40 kanal land during an operation in Sherakot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement team on Monday morning uprooted unhealthy crops by ploughing on 40 kanal land during an operation in Sherakot.

On the directions of PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, PFA Additional Director (Operations) Sharjeel Ahmad along with Deputy Director (Operations) Badar Munir led the operation.

The director general said that PFA took indiscriminate action against farmers for irrigating vegetables with sewage . He said that the PFA discarded hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy turnips and cabbage while inspecting several acres of land.

Toxic vegetables were to be supplied to the vegetable market, he added.

He said that the use of waste water to irrigate crops causes health diseases. Farmers can cultivate only non-edible crops and outdoor plants with sewage and industrial waste water, he added.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said the utmost priority of the PFA is to ensure the provision of healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ while food safety teams are vigilantly monitoring at every stage to make it successful.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Market

Recent Stories

ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

26 seconds ago
 Drug peddler sentenced 6 years imprisonment

Drug peddler sentenced 6 years imprisonment

58 seconds ago
 Cop killer sentenced to death

Cop killer sentenced to death

14 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept o ..

Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept officers

14 minutes ago
 Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

14 minutes ago
 Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet stil ..

Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet still no rules

22 minutes ago
PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with chi ..

PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with children's performances and open ..

13 minutes ago
 CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

13 minutes ago
 HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for ..

HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for payment of salaries, pensions

13 minutes ago
 Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in ..

Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in Spain

13 minutes ago
 SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee by Dec 15

13 minutes ago
 Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global rea ..

Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global reach, vital for modern-day media ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan