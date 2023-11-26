Open Menu

PFA Discards Unhealthy Crops

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

PFA discards unhealthy crops

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams discarded thousands of kilograms of unhealthy vegetables by ploughing on two acres of land on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, the PFA has discarded toxic pumpkin and Apple gourd crops.

The PFA DG informed APP that use of wastewater to irrigate crops causes diseases. He said farmers could cultivate only alternative/non-edible crops like bamboos, jute, indoor plants and flowers with sewage and industrial wastewater.

He warned farmers to avoid irrigating crops with sewage, otherwise the PFA would waste crops as per law. "The PFA is vigilantly monitoring to ensure safe food from the farm to the plate," he added.

