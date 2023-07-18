Open Menu

PFA Discards Unhygienic Beverages, Oil

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PFA discards unhygienic beverages, oil

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 340 liters of beverages and 55 kilograms fat, 20 kilograms oil, 20 kilograms ghee during a crackdown launched against adulteration and unhygienic food selling in Mianwali district, here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, issued by the PFA, the food safety team raided at an oil and ghee making unit in Qadeerabad Muhallah where oil and ghee were being prepared with fat.

The team seized the stock of oil and ghee and got registered a case.

Meanwhile,the PFA team also took action against a grocery shop for stocking sub-standard beverages.

