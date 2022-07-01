PFA discards vegetables grown by sewerage water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its effort to provide hygienic food to the residents, on Friday removed vegetables cultivated on four Kanals land in the Rawalpindi area being grown with contaminated water.

Talking to the media, the PFA spokesman said that vegetables including Spinach, mint, Okra and Tori were removed with the help of a tractor.

He said the vegetables and fruits cultivated using sewerage water were banned and a source of fatal diseases like hepatitis and cancer.

He said that action was being taken against violators by discarding ready crops in the fields.

He said PFA had issued warning notices to farmers not to cultivate using sewage water.

However, the PFA has suggested an alternate way of using sewerage water by recommending its use in non-edible crops like bamboos, flowers and indoor plants.