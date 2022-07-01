UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards Vegetables Grown By Sewerage Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PFA discards vegetables grown by sewerage water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its effort to provide hygienic food to the residents, on Friday removed vegetables cultivated on four Kanals land in the Rawalpindi area being grown with contaminated water.

Talking to the media, the PFA spokesman said that vegetables including Spinach, mint, Okra and Tori were removed with the help of a tractor.

He said the vegetables and fruits cultivated using sewerage water were banned and a source of fatal diseases like hepatitis and cancer.

He said that action was being taken against violators by discarding ready crops in the fields.

He said PFA had issued warning notices to farmers not to cultivate using sewage water.

However, the PFA has suggested an alternate way of using sewerage water by recommending its use in non-edible crops like bamboos, flowers and indoor plants.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Rawalpindi Cancer Media

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call ..

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call outside her mother's house

1 hour ago
 FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

2 hours ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

2 hours ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

3 hours ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.