PFA dispose off 10,450 litres adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) disposed off 10,450 litres of tainted/substandard milk in the provincial metropolis during the ongoing anti-adulteration milk campaign here on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said the dairy safety teams (DSTs) examined 208 vehicles loaded with 290,230 litres of milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city. He added the teams inspected 37 milk carriers at Adda Plot, 41 at Babu Sabu Interchange, 37 at Gajjumatta, 25 at Ravi Bridge, 33 at Saggian Bridge, 35 on Multan Road and other picket points.

"PFA is using fully equipped milk mobile testing labs (MMTL) with lactoscan milk analyser machines to get the quick results of milk samples at the screening pickets," he added.

He said that the action was taken against milk suppliers when results of testing showed the sample were not up to the mark.

The authorities undertook screening test of milk samples on the spot. He added that the teams found low level lactometer reading (LR), low natural fats and found adulteration in the milk.

DG PFA said that the checking operation would continue and the mafia involved in adulteration would face strict action.

He further said that PFA had been utilizing all available resources to eliminate milk adulteration from the province. The director general said that people pay can visit nearest office of PFA with 200 mls of milk to avail free milk testing facility.

He appealed to the masses to inform PFA about the "adulteration mafia" on its Facebook Page, mobile application and toll-free number 0800-80500.