UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposed Of 1,015,820 Litre Tainted Milk In A Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 10:46 PM

PFA disposed of 1,015,820 litre tainted milk in a year

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 1,015,820 litres of substandard and adulterated milk during one year besides imposing a fine of Rs 35.345 million on 3,262 milkmen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 1,015,820 litres of substandard and adulterated milk during one year besides imposing a fine of Rs 35.345 million on 3,262 milkmen.

This was revealed in an annual performance report of PFA Operations Wing regarding the anti-adulteration milk campaign. The authority inspected 42,660 milk carrier vehicles laden with 65.241 million litres of milk. However, teams found chemically contaminated and substandard milk in 5,448 milk carrier vehicles.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said the quality of millions of litres of milk was examined by modern lactoscan machines and discarded 25,395 maunds of milk after proving contamination of polluted water, urea and hazardous ingredients in the milk.

He said that every milk-carrying vehicle entering in the city is checked by PFA's mobile testing labs fully equipped with state-of-the-art lactoscan machines and for this purpose special screening pickets placed at Gujjumata, Adda Plot, Babu Sabu, Ravi Bridge, Saggiyan Bridge and other points of the city.

He said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. He added that the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users' health.

Muddassir Malik added that the food authority has been providing a free milk testing facility to citizens and telling them about the quality of milk that is being used in their houses on a daily basis. He has requested people to pay a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost.

He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on 1223 helpline number or its social media accounts in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to milk adulteration.

Related Topics

Osama Bin Laden Punjab Water Mobile Social Media Malik Riaz Fine Visit Vehicles Vehicle (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

35 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

30 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

30 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

27 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

27 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.