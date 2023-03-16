PFA disposed of 1,015,820 litre tainted milk in a year

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 1,015,820 litres of substandard and adulterated milk during one year besides imposing a fine of Rs 35.345 million on 3,262 milkmen.

This was revealed in an annual performance report of PFA Operations Wing regarding the anti-adulteration milk campaign. The authority inspected 42,660 milk carrier vehicles laden with 65.241 million litres of milk. However, teams found chemically contaminated and substandard milk in 5,448 milk carrier vehicles.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said the quality of millions of litres of milk was examined by modern lactoscan machines and discarded 25,395 maunds of milk after proving contamination of polluted water, urea and hazardous ingredients in the milk.

He said that every milk-carrying vehicle entering in the city is checked by PFA's mobile testing labs fully equipped with state-of-the-art lactoscan machines and for this purpose special screening pickets placed at Gujjumata, Adda Plot, Babu Sabu, Ravi Bridge, Saggiyan Bridge and other points of the city.

He said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. He added that the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users' health.

Muddassir Malik added that the food authority has been providing a free milk testing facility to citizens and telling them about the quality of milk that is being used in their houses on a daily basis. He has requested people to pay a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml raw milk to get it tested free of cost.

He appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on 1223 helpline number or its social media accounts in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to milk adulteration.